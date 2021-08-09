Relax and destress with meditation and stretch classes

Pexels

ATLANTA, GA — If you're feeling a little bit lethargic early into the week and tired by the weekends, maybe it's your body telling you to physically loosen up. Join The Home Depot Backyard and refresh yourself on these free virtual classes every Monday and Thursday via Instagram Live.

- Morning Meditation

Meditation has always been known for its multiple health benefits. It's not only good for your physical body but also mentally as well. You will only need 30 minutes to finish this routine. Chocolako will virtually guide you every Monday morning to help you get ready for the week. Her classes are held at 8 a.m. so you still have plenty of time to join and prepare for the one on August 9.

- Stretch & Recover with Planet Fitness

Relax and destress after a long tiring week of work, school, college, or any other activities with the Stretch & Recover class. It will be led by Planet Fitness and targeted towards all fitness skill levels. You will leave the class feeling less sore and as if your muscle tissues have aligned. The class is held every Thursday at 12 p.m.

If you find yourself unable to attend, you can always watch the recorded versions posted by the organizer.

Go here to check out their schedules and sign up for a class. https://www.instagram.com/thdbackyard/

The Home Depot Backyard also holds free in-person workouts and yoga classes every week. Join their ongoing workout classes such as Maxx Out with DP or the Full Body Bootcamp with Royal Physique workout. If you're looking for something less intense, there is also the Hip Hop Yoga with Jaimee Ratliff or the Evening Yoga with Talen to fit your needs. For more information, go to their website. https://thehomedepotbackyard.com/.

