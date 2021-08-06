Wearing masks indoors is now required in all Fulton County facilities

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Starting on August 5, Fulton County residents are required to wear masks indoors while visiting Fulton County facilities. This mandate was announced by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners on August 4.

Anna Roach, Fulton County Chief Operating Officer, said as it is stated by CDC guidelines, wearing a mask can help to stop the spread of the coronavirus. With the global pandemic in mind, the mandate is all about protection.

Robb Pitts, Fulton County Chairman, also said it is important for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear a mask due to the new Delta variant of coronavirus. This measure is taken to ensure everyone's safety in all Fulton County buildings.

In line with the increase of COVID-19 by 300% for the last three weeks, hospitalization rates also increased. It is reported that 99% of the COVID-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.

As the Board and Fulton County Officials are trying to do their best in protecting workers and residents accordingly with the recommendations given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, over 4.1 million vaccines have been administrated across Georgia with 515,000 of those were given in Fulton County.

In addition to the mask mandates, Fulton County Senior Centers have also postponed their reopening plan to adjust to the situation. Some Fulton County facilities have also implemented several adjustments for their visitors. In libraries, for example, the reservations for the meeting room are temporarily not available and the number of patrons who can use a study room is now limited.

All the measures taken from the start of the pandemic of COVID-19, including the mask mandate, will further ensure residents' safety.

