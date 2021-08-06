Douglas County Sheriff’s Office opens several positions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — There are several open positions at Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for those wishing to be part of them. Here are the job descriptions and requirements for those positions.

1. Jailer

The jailer will be responsible for maintaining security, discipline and order amongst the inmate population. Including in those responsibilities are conducting security rounds, prisoner escorts, searches, conducting headcounts, and supervised inmates assigned for certain tasks, such as kitchen and laundry.

To be a jailer, you will need to have Peace Officer Standards and Training Certification or POST received within 6 months from the hire date. It is also required for those interested to apply to have a High School Diploma or GED, have a valid driver's license class C and a satisfactory motor vehicle record or MVR, and be at least 18 years old when applying for this position.

2. Certified Deputies

For those interested in law enforcement positions, this position is the start line. Certified Deputies will be responsible for protecting life and property throughout Douglas County. Including in the responsibility are responding to emergencies and calls for service, enforcing state laws and county ordinances, and enforcing traffic regulations.

To be certified deputies, you will also have or be willing to complete the POST Basic Law Enforcement Training with at least 20 hours of POST-approved training each year. The minimum age to apply is 21 years old and it is required for the applicant to have a High School Diploma or GED and a valid driver's license class C and a satisfactory MVR or motor vehicle record.

Hiring Process

The hiring process consists of fifteen steps, including application, application submission, application review, interview, physical ability test, medical exam, psychological exam, the offer of employment, and orientation day.

Visit here to find detailed information regarding the open positions and hiring process.

