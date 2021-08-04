Masks are now required to use in Union City

UNION CITY, GA — People who want to visit buildings owned or occupied by Union City are now required to wear masks. This Emergency Ordinance is established due to the COVID-19 delta variant emergence around the world. This new requirement is for both people who have been vaccinated and those who haven't with few exceptions.

The state of Georgia is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 and most of the infected are people who have not been vaccinated. There is also a decrease in vaccination rates and only 40% of people in Georgia are fully vaccinated.

The City's Ordinance might not reach other commercial services, but they strongly encourage it. Union City encourages all commercial service employees to wear masks while interacting with the public. The services mentioned here include restaurants, retail stores, pharmacies, and others.

Anyone who is incapable of wearing a mask due to underlying health conditions, age, or is unable to remove their masks by themselves is exempt from this Ordinance.

An exemption from this Ordinance is people in their own vehicles or when they are alone in a room. Children of 11 or younger are also not required to wear masks.

People are expected to keep their distance at least six feet away from each other. If the previous condition is met, they are allowed to remove their masks if they are doing physical activities outdoors around non-household members.

Masks are not needed when eating, drinking, or smoking, and if it hinders personal services. Anyone with health issues confirmed by a licensed health professional is not required to use masks as well.

People who do not follow this Ordinance will be fined up to $50. Email the City for more information at contactuc@unioncityga.org.

