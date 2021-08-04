Agreement for Cascade Road Streetscape Improvements and several other items approved by Atlanta City Council

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta City Council has approved an agreement for Cascade Road streetscape improvements and signal installation on Monday. The agreement will be in force for two years with a one-year renewal option that is limited to $20.9 million.

The improvements and signal installation included in the agreement are upgrading traffic communications corridor signal, resurfacing restriping, and extending bike lanes.

Other items approved by the Atlanta City Council are including:

An ordinance to require all-terrain vehicles or ATVs to be registered and licensed for public safety reasons.

An ordinance to carry forward a donation from Post-2 At-Large with a maximum amount of $20,000 to the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation and Atlanta Legal Aid Society support anti-eviction efforts.

An ordinance to carry forward a donation from the District 12 to the Atlanta Police Foundation with a maximum of $25,000 to purchase security cameras.

A resolution to allow residents to temporarily place yard cuttings in plastic bags until the yard cuttings collection services are restored.

An ordinance requesting the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinance to add a new illegal parking penalties section, regulate and maintain uniform parking regulations, and update certain provisions to keep sufficient parking for residents and prevent illegal parking.

In addition, some items that will be considered in the next committee meeting include:

A resolution to name the intersection of Decatur Street SE, and Peachtree Street SW, Edgewood Avenue SE as Honorary Lonnie C. King Jr. Square.

A resolution to ratify the executive order from the mayor to provide a one-time bonus for up to $500 for people who have been recruited for Solid Waste Operator or CDL Driver and Environmental Service Worker or ESW positions at the Department of Public Works. To be eligible to get the bonus, the employees should be hired between July 30 – September 30, 2021.

