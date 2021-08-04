Hall County Courts New Covid-19 Safety Protocols

TingeyInjuryLawFirm/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Hall County Courts released safety protocols to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 on July 31. The rules would be implemented until August 31, 2021.

For the past two weeks evidence shows an increasing number of new cases, the local hospitals also received more patients compared to the usual. Because of that, the Northeastern Judicial Circuit will continue to protect the staff and public with these six steps below:

1. Stay Home

A person who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is prohibited to come to any judicial facility. Those who are in contact with the positive or have been positive for the last 14 days are also prohibited to come.

2. Virtual Attendance

The courts should approve any attorney or party who asked to appear virtually. The courts can hold a live stream or notice the public at www.neje.org. The 4th floor of the Hall County Courthouse will also continue to be a "Zoom station".

3. Face Coverings

Following the CDC guidance, all people have to wear masks in public regardless of their vaccine status. The courts encourage the Sheriff and his deputies to require all persons entering the courtroom to wear masks.

4. Avoiding Crowds

The maximum number of people to appear at the same time in the Hall County Jury Assembly Room is 73 people. They should keep their distance three feet apart and when entering the elevator, the maximum number is three people.

5. Jury Trials

All juries are permitted to attend the courthouse, but instead of their traditional jury box, they will be placed in the courtroom gallery.

6. Grand Jury Proceedings

As an alternate location, Grand Jury Proceedings will be placed at the Gainesville Municipal Courtroom, located at 701 Queen City Parkway SW.

Other basic measures including, using hand sanitizer, disinfecting the place, displaying rules in the washing room, and remote work regulations for sick employees.

