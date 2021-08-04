Universities in Georgia hold the 2021 peach state tour

JedVillejo/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Georgia State University collaborates with Augusta University, Georgia Tech, and the University of Georgia to hold the Peach State Tour that will begin on August 8 until September 10.

This tour is aimed at high school students who are interested to enroll in those universities above. Students can join on this tour virtually, or in person. Counselors also have the opportunity to join the tour virtually, via Zoom Webinars.

This event is free of charge and open to all high school students and their families, however, the space is limited and those who want to join are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

Upon registering, you can choose wherever places that are close to your locations. If you are not from Georgia, the committee suggests coming to an out-of-state event, so the whole program is more relevant to your needs.

Here below is the time and place for the in-person sessions:

- Atlanta: Sunday, August 8: 2:00-4:00 p.m.

- Valdosta: Thursday, August 19: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

- Savannah: Tuesday, August 24: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

- Gainesville: Thursday, August 26: 6:00-7:00 p.m.

- Macon: Tuesday, August 31: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

- Columbus: Wednesday, September 1: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

- White: Tuesday, September 7: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

- Augusta: Thursday, September 9: 6:00-8:00 p.m.​

The virtual sessions will be held every Wednesday starting on August 18, until September 1. From 6:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m.

This event will also be held in Spanish that will take place in Atlanta, on Sunday, August 8, from 4:00 p.m until 6:00 p.m. While the out-of-state tour will begin on Wednesday, September 8, from 6:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m.

You can register yourself by filling a form online at shorturl.at/dtFZ7.

For more information regarding the events, you can contact the committee at meet@uga.edu.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.