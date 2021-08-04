Gordon County is looking to hire a part-time constable

GORDON COUNTY, GA — Gordon County's government is looking for a part-time constable. They will be compensated at the rate of $13.10 per hour. The application will be open until the vacancy has been filled.

The constable will mostly work in the Magistrate Court. They will deliver the Court's documents safely and efficiently. And they will provide safety and security for all people in the Court's courtroom.

They will also prepare, receive, process, and review several documents. They will use a personal computer operating relevant software. They will also use motor vehicles and law enforcement equipment.

They are also responsible for updating their knowledge of policies, laws, regulations, and others. They will attend meetings, training, workshops, etc., to fulfill the previous duty.

The job will demand various physical work and working in bad conditions derived from nature and other people. They will also need to distinguish and recognize color, sounds, and visual cues or signals. Oral communication is sometimes required.

To qualify for this position, candidates must have a High School diploma or GED. They will need one year of experience in law enforcement or related fields. Candidates are more preferred to have a Police Officer's Standard Training certification.

Candidates must also have basic math skills, understand data and information, and understand rational systems principles. They must always be discreet, especially on data. They must have great interpersonal skills and the skill of persuasion and influencing others. And they must have great judgment, be decisive, and are creative.

Those who do not meet the previous criteria but can uphold the job responsibly and effectively through prior education, training, and experience will be considered. Candidates are required to have a valid driver's license from the state of GA.

Gordon County is a non-discriminatory workplace. They will also assist the chosen individuals who have disabilities. To apply, go here.

