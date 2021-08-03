Hall County School District New Quarantine Protocols

KellySikkema/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Hall County School District, or HCSD, announced on July 28 that they will continue to follow the quarantine protocols for the 2021-2022 school year. They will continue to monitor the situation of COVID-19 in their school district and will be always ready to enforce a more comprehensive regulations plan if needed.

Some of the protocols include the following:

- If students or staff have been identified with Covid-19, a school official will immediately conduct a contact tracing and will notify all the people who have direct contact

- HCSD members will personally bring the information to the direct contact

- Direct contacts are required to be quarantined for 10 days

- Hall County students and team members can get tested on day 5 of quarantine and can return to school or work on day 8 if the test shows a negative result.

Following the CDC guidelines, individuals are not required to be quarantined even if they are identified as direct contact, if, they are fully vaccinated or they already got COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

The school district will not force people to share their vaccination status, but they can share the information with district officials if they want.

The school district stated on its website that it is still optional to wear masks. However, they recommend every individual to wear a mask if they are in close contact with others, especially inside the school building.

All these preventive regulations including contact tracing could change based on the COVID-19 situations. Any changes in the future will be announced and posted on the district website at https://www.hallco.org/web/reconnect-hall/.

These protocols are still considered as minimum steps and residents must be ready to adjust to stricter rules.

