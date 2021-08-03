Georgia Audubon holds Project Safe Flight Patrols Webinar on August 16

JuliaCraice/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - On the occasion of the fast-approaching fall migration, Georgia Audubon calls for a volunteer on their Project Safe Flight Patrols. To explain the details and purpose, the organization invites people to join their webinar on August 16, at 6:00 p.m.

The webinar is titled Project Safe Flight Georgia: Why Birds Collide with Buildings and How You Can Help Us This Fall. This event is free of charge and will be led by Conservation Director Adam Betuel.

On the one-hour webinar, Adam Betuel will highlight why buildings are a threat to Georgia's birds, and what can we do to solve it.

This webinar is aimed at people who are curious to learn more about this issue, volunteers who are interested in learning about the collision reduction programs, and past volunteers who need a reminder about the data collection and protocols.

Georgia Audubon explained on their website that collisions with buildings are the main threat to the bird population. According to this incident alone, 365 million to 1 billion birds are killed every year, making it of the top three reasons in the United States.

Because of this, Georgia Audubon created the project to collect data on bird collisions and finding solutions, so Georgia state can be safer for birds to roam around.

Volunteers are needed during migration in the spring and fall to monitor the victims of the collision and collect other vital data about this matter.

To register for the webinar, you can fill an online application at shorturl.at/iuN47

For more information, you can visit the website at https://www.georgiaaudubon.org

