Atlanta Metropolitan State College Short Film Festival

VanillaBearFilms/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta Metropolitan State College will be holding the second edition of its annual "Bring Your Brilliance" short film festival from October 28 until 31. The college invites all Georgia residents to submit their short films to the festival and win the prize.

The festival is looking for talented filmmakers who wish to showcase their innovative idea in the form of short films. There are three categories:

- Short Documentary (10 minutes).

- Short Narrative (10 minutes).

- Micro Film (2 minutes).

Applicants can only submit one film per category, and all films must be original work in English or have English subtitles.

Films are considered eligible if they are made after January 1, 2021. Applicants are required to take part in the film production as a director or a producer and have the full rights to use the content for the festival.

Applicants can submit their work from August 1 until October 15, 2021, on FilmFreeway.com. Winners will be announced on October 22, 2021.

There are two categories for judging: non-student Georgia residents above 18 years old and Georgia high school students.

All applicants are subject to follow the legal requirements of the property, privacy, and any applicable rules under U.S. laws. Applicants are also subject to agree to hold AMSC harmless from all claims or lawsuits regarding the submitted films.

Applicants have to grant permission to AMSC to play their films during the festival screenings. They also have to let AMSC use their images or clips for marketing purposes after the screening period is finished.

For more information about the festival, visit www.atlm.edu.

