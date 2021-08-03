The Atlanta Heat Watch Volunteer Program

AnnaEarl/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA—The Atlanta Heat Watch holds a huge collaboration with several counties and universities across Atlanta to map the spatial patterns of heat in the city during summer. Right now, they open a volunteer opportunity for those who want to participate in the one-day heat mapping project.

The Atlanta Heat Watch aimed to analyze the temperature and calculate the risk of heat that will affect people based on their race and ethnicity, income, heat illness, including the investment they can implement to adapt to the climate.

To execute the plan, they encourage people who live in the Atlanta area to be volunteers. During the program, the volunteer will collect data at the designated place three times a day. Those who can drive can choose to be a driver, navigator, or bicyclist. They will be assigned to a pre-planned route or “traverse”.

They will collect the data at 6-7 a.m., 3-4 p.m., and 7-8 p.m, it can be different according to the region. Drivers will pass the same route for every shift.

This project will take place in late August or early September, however, the exact date is not decided yet.

They will focus to collect data in the urban area, where it is likely to suffer from high temperatures caused by limited vegetation, or industrial activity.

The data will be collected using a sensor placed on the passenger side of a car or on a bicycle, then, the sensor will record temperature, and humidity in the area.

All volunteers will receive a reimbursement for gas, and be required to sign a liability release waiver and finish the orientation prior to the program. Those who will be volunteering as a driver also need a valid driver’s license, vehicle, and insurance.

To register as a volunteer participants can register themselves by filling a form online at shorturl.at/bmS17.

