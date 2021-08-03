Atlanta Public School requires students to follow the universal mask-wearing rules

UsmanYousaf/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - To protect the health of students and staff, Atlanta Public Schools, or APS, released an announcement of the Universal Mask Wearing Protocol to be implemented in the 2021-2022 school year.

APS stated they are committed to creating a healthy and safe environment. Students and staff involved in the school activity are required to wear masks, especially in the school buildings, starting from August 5.

According to the Fulton County Board of Health, 18 percent of APS students, and 58 percent of the school's employees are vaccinated.

To continue the ongoing effort, APS will offer a COVID-19 test every week and an on-site COVID-19 vaccine for middle and high school students, including staff, starting from August 9.

APS further stated that masks are also required for indoor activities, such as meetings, locker rooms, and school buses. Deaf, Pre-K, and ESOL students will be provided with clear masks to accommodate their needs.

The exception to wearing a mask will be given to people whose medical conditions prevent them from using it. All schools in Atlanta must follow all protocols created by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).

To support students' activity, APS allows students to not wear a mask while doing outdoor activities and physical education.

While eating in the cafeteria, masks are not required. However, social distancing is mandatory. To proceed with the plan, the school will provide safe seating arrangements for students to eat in the cafeteria, or anywhere else inside the school area where it is hard to use masks.

APS district office will prepare additional prevention strategies and practices which will include but are not limited to social distancing, testing, and health screenings based on parents or guardians' information.

