New Southern food festival will join Atlanta Food and Wine Fest

Roosa Kulju/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - The Atlanta Food and Wine Fest will return on September 9 without its renowned culinary lessons conducted at the Loews Hotel in Midtown.

After cancelling the annual three-day Southern food festival last spring because of the pandemic and then going virtual in the fall, this year's festival will have four days of dining activities and two days of sampling tents at Historic Fourth Ward Park.

The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival's new owner and operator, Agency 21, decided to skip the Loews seminars this year in order to focus on the tasting tents and supper, lunch, and group activities around the city.

According to a spokeswoman for Agency 21, this was a wise choice given the pandemic's unpredictability in recent months, which made arranging a festival that typically brings thousands to Atlanta much more difficult. In 2022, classes may return to the festival lineup.

While remaining partial owners of the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival, Elizabeth Feichter, Kelly Campbell, and Rebecca Gann founded a consultancy firm that operates the newly created food festival in 2020, Southern Culinary and Creative.

The festival will begin on September 9 with a series of dinners, lunches, and brunches that have yet to be revealed.

This fall, it will be joined by a new Southern food festival, Gather ‘round festival, also co-created by Feichter. The smaller festival will take place from October 14 to 17 at the Epicurean Atlanta, a culinary-themed hotel set to launch on West Peachtree Street in September.

Meanwhile, visitors to this year's Atlanta Food and Wine Festival will be welcomed to weekend-long tasting tents on September 11 and 12, which will feature chef and bartender demos throughout the day, live music, and the reintroduction of the cocktail garden.

Based on a recent news release, the tents will feature a segment of local restaurants chosen by Yelp Atlanta. This year, Yelp, along with other companies like FedEx and Shipt, is a supporter of the festival.

Read more of the event here.

