Auburn Avenue's Serpas True Food is closed due to lease renewal agreement failure

ATLANTA, GA - Serpas True Food, which had been open for 12 years on the Old Fourth Ward's edge of Auburn Avenue, closed on Thursday, July 15.

It opened three years before the first section of the Eastside Beltline opened, ushering a wave of fast development along the path, including a $300 million transformation of the former Sears, Roebuck & Co. building into Ponce City Market.

Serpas shut during the first three months of the pandemic, based on a September 2020 restaurant evaluation by the AJC, before reopening for takeaway and delivery in June last year.

Last August, the dining room, which regularly accommodates 160 people, reopened with a reduced capacity. This time, however, the restaurant is closed for good.

According to social media posts, chef-owner, Scott Serpas, and the landlord for the Cajun-American restaurant were unable to reach a settlement on the lease renewal.

Serpas, a native of southern Louisiana, launched his original restaurant in 2009 in a warehouse building in the Studioplex complex on the corner of Auburn Avenue and Irwin Street. The rent was locked in when he bought the space in 2008, according to a 2018 Restaurant Informer interview.

The Eastside trail's reputation has only grown, with dozens of eateries and Krog Street Market opening within a quarter-mile of the eatery, increasing competition and, as a result, rents in the neighborhood. Luckily, Dixie Q, the chef's other Brookhaven restaurant, is still open.

Chef Guy Wong (Ruby Chow's, Ton Ton Ramen) encountered a similar situation in 2018 when he couldn't come to a settlement on the lease for his groundbreaking Old Fourth Ward eatery, Miso Izakaya, which was less than half a mile away.

Following the development of nearby Ponce City Market across the street and Inman Quarter a little over a mile south along the Eastside Beltline, chef Jay Swift closed his iconic restaurant, 4th & Swift, in 2016, claiming a decline in sales.

For more updates on Atlanta's culinary and restaurants, visit https://atlanta.eater.com/.

