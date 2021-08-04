Georgia Film Industry Records Blockbuster Year Despite The Pandemic

Avel Chuklanov/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced on their official Facebook page on July 21 that the Georgia film industry finally hit the milestone, making 2021 a Blockbuster Year.

The television and film industry break a new record by spending $4 billion on productions in the state. The Georgia Film Office reported the number is an accumulation, after spending it to fund various actors to bring out the state's charm in the film industry.

The budget also goes out to a safe return production and mitigating risk after the long hiatus due to COVID-19. New safety protocols also go to the production cost and timelines.

“As the top state for business for an unprecedented eighth year in a row, the jobs, economic development, and investment in film and other supporting industries are a key part of Georgia’s success story. This record-breaking announcement also highlights Georgia’s incredible momentum in economic recovery as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

Georgia's film industry shows significant growth for more than a decade, they continue to become an epicenter of film while setting up the bar regularly with their productions.

Aside from the wide selection of natural scenery such as mountains or coast, in order to facilitate an ideal production, Georgia also provides 2.1 million square feet for stage space and 3.2 million more for warehouse spaces.

During the pandemic, Georgia was the first state to make a “best practices” guide for televisions and films, resulting in a fast return of the production in the state.

The guide was made by the Georgia Film Office, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and titled “COVID-19: Georgia Best Practices for Film and Television”. Inside the guide is a safety protocol to make sure the work environment is always safe and able to reduce the spread of the virus.

