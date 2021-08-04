Five recommended 24-hour restaurants in Atlanta

Alina Grubnyak/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Since Atlanta isn't actually a 24-hour city, the only options for 24-hour dining are mostly fast food. Yet, there are few eateries where people can sit and eat at any hour of the day.

1. Marietta Diner

Outside the border, the number of 24-hour dining alternatives is relatively limited, but the Marietta Diner on Cobb Parkway near the Big Chicken has long been the go-to spot for all-day and all-night eating. The Greek cafe offers a diverse menu that will satisfy any appetite. Breakfast is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Grilled cheese, gyros, patty melts, and any of the open-faced sandwiches are all worth trying. Fried chicken and catfish are also available.



2. Seo Ra Beol

If you're craving Korean barbecue at 3:00 a.m., head north to Duluth's Seo Ra Beol. The restaurant uses charcoal barbecues to serve traditional Korean barbecue. The pork belly, beef brisket, and short ribs are all worth trying. Barbecue lunches for the whole family are also provided. Seo Ra Beol also serves bibimbap, substantial, spicy stews, and a seafood pancake in addition to its BBQ.



3. Metro Cafe Diner

In 2006, Metro Cafe Diner was launched in Atlanta's Peachtree Center. You can get all-day breakfast, wings, basic burgers, and even baby back ribs and spaghetti platters there. Every night at 8 p.m., there is a live DJ and karaoke. In Stone Mountain, Metro Cafe Diner also offers a late-night outlet.



4. Waffle House

Atlanta people know where to go for smothered, covered, and dispersed hash browns, waffles, and coffee 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with some real people-watching, particularly at night. Masks must be worn. On third-party delivery service applications, the majority of locations are open for takeout and delivery.



5. Happy Donuts

This East Atlanta patisserie, located just north of East Atlanta Village, serves doughnuts, bagels, sandwiches, and coffee 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Masks must be worn. While takeout or delivery can be ordered online.



