Kennesaw State launches Office of Intellectual Property Development

KENNESAW, GA — Kennesaw State University has launched its Office of Intellectual Property Development, a one-stop shop for university researchers who are looking to advance their discoveries.

Researchers often struggle to see their research reach its full potential by placing it in the hands of consumers, according to Chris Cornelison, director of KSU’s Office of Intellectual Property Development. The office, launched as a unit within the university’s Office of Research, aims to help researchers address that issue.

Cornelison is responsible for guiding inventors through the process of filing disclosures as well as connecting with attorneys and potential industry partners for the discovery of market opportunities and licensing of property.

“When a discovery has the potential to positively impact society, it is incumbent upon us to do everything we can to advance it. By launching the Office of Intellectual Property Development, we are empowering our inventors to take the next step and realize their potential,” said Phaedra Corso, KSU’s vice president for research.

The office answers commercialization questions as well as concerns by funneling faculty and students to the proper resources. Inventors are provided for all the financial and legal means through the Kennesaw State University Research and Service Foundation (KSURSF), which is responsible for protecting as well as managing intellectual property on behalf of KSU.

More resources arrive through the Innovation Launch Pad, a workshop modeled after the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps program to give training and guidance to KSU researchers on lean start-up methodology and customer discovery in an attempt to foremost their scholarly products to consumer markets.

“All of this combines to make KSU a very favorable place to be for inventors. If there is an ability to commercialize an idea, our inventors have the potential to realize revenue, and our structure allows for a bigger share of that revenue than any other institution in Georgia,” Cornelison said.

