Kennesaw State University educates teachers and students in cybersecurity program

Dan Nelson/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Kennesaw State University collaborates with Bagwell College of Education to help teachers assist middle and high school students in Metro Atlanta and teach them about cybersecurity. This program is conducted by faculty members in the College of Computing and Software Engineering, Kennesaw State.

Supported by the GenCyber program, Shirley Tian, Zhigang Li, and Yi Jin are leading this cybersecurity education camp for two weeks. They acted as assistant professors of information technology, and instructional technology.

“The GenCyber teacher camp is a great collaboration that aligns with the University’s R2 research agenda,” Jin said.

25 teachers from local schools were selected to join this program for free. They learn how to create integrated cybersecurity, as well as putting algorithmic thinking and computational problem solving into their school's curriculum.

The information will then be passed on to all teachers in middle and high school, and their students. This program aimed to increase the interest in a career in cybersecurity, improving teaching methods, and educate students on how to behave safely and correctly online.

In addition to individual tasks and group activities, participants in this program also visited the Kennesaw and Marietta campuses to experience face-to-face lectures.

“Having a growing community of cybersecurity advocates at the middle and high school level enables us as educators to promote this field to grade 6-12 students, which will help us in our diversity and inclusion efforts,” Tian said.

Yi Jin also stated that she will research how effective this GenCyber camp program is in the actual classrooms. The result of the research will be shared in the fall semester.

The camp's organizers are optimistic this program will make the middle and high school students interested in cybersecurity and they will want to study at Kennesaw State. The University offers both bachelor's and master's degree programs in cybersecurity.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.