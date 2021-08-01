Fulton County is hiring a pension administrator

Scott Graham/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Fulton County is looking for a pension administrator, with a salary of around $70k - 104k per year. They will work at Government Center 141 Pryor street, GA. The recruitment will close on August 26 at 11:59 p.m. U.S. & Canada Eastern Time.

As a pension administrator, you will be responsible to supervise, direct, organize, prioritize, and assign daily activities of the Pension Unit. You will also provide approval and interpretation of pension estimates of County-administered plans, administrative coordination, and technical support to the Fulton County Pension Board and DC Committee. Another responsibility is managing the production/storage of retiree files and official minutes of Pension Board and DC meetings.

You can apply for this position if you have Bachelor's Degree in accounting, business or public administration, human resources, or a related field required. It is preferred if you have five years of progressively responsible experience managing and overseeing employee pension plans or related administrative and payroll activities. Additionally, two years of supervisory experience is also great.

Candidates who do not meet the previous criteria but have the equivalent combination of education, training, and experience that provide the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities will be considered.

Candidates must possess and maintain a valid GA driver’s license, and demonstrate understanding and application of all county or departmental policies, practices, and procedures relevant to the position.

The position offers several benefits including various health benefits including disabilities, life insurance, various leaves including sick, parental, court, emergency, bereavement leave, and time off of 13 holidays per year. They are also eligible to purchase MARTA cards, retirement plans, deferred compensation plans, and many others.

Visit here to apply or acquire more information: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/fulton/jobs/3167815/pension-administrator.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.