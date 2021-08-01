Vanguard appointed Morehouse College President to its board of directors.

Cytonn Photography/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Vanguard, a major financial adviser, announced on July 23 that it had appointed David A. Thomas, Ph.D., Morehouse College President to their board of directors.

Vanguard, of Malvern, Penn., is one of the largest investment management firms in the world with global assets worth $8 trillion under management. The firm provides 418 funds to its over 30 million investors worldwide.

“Serving on the Vanguard board of directors is an opportunity to support an investment philosophy focused on optimizing long-term asset value for a diverse group of investors,” said President Thomas.

President Thomas got a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior Studies from Yale University and a Master of Philosophy in Organizational Behavior degree from the same university when at the same time he also earned a Master of Organizational Psychology degree from Columbia University. He was graduate with a Bachelor of Administrative Sciences degree from Yale College.

Prior to his position as President, Thomas served as the H. Naylor Fitzhugh Professor of Business Administration in Harvard Business School, he was also a dean in Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business as well as an assistant professor at the Wharton School of Business in the University of Pennsylvania.

Thomas joined Morehouse Colledge in 2018, he became the 12th president of this university. He has guide dynamic, programmatic reach, purpose-driven elevations in Morehouse’s strategic and operational effectiveness as well as pedagogical innovation.

In addition, he has supervised the launch of Morehouse's first online degree program as well as a fundraising acceleration that has resulted in $190 million since he joined. The amount is higher compared with any other president in the history of Morehouse.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to Vanguard’s Board of Directors,” said Vanguard chairman and CEO Tim Buckley.

“He is a purpose-driven leader who has extensive experience in setting a vision, inspiring an organization, managing operations, and developing talent equally. Our client-owners will benefit tremendously from his governance,” added Buckley.

Vanguard's board of directors supervises how the company is organized as well as operated in place of its shareholders, the Vanguard funds.

For more detailed information regarding Vanguard, visit its official website at vanguard.com.

