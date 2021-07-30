Bartow County recognizes schools for their PLC systems

NoteThanun/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Bartow County Board of Education granted Cloverleaf Elementary School with Model Professional Learning Community title after their efforts in elevating students' achievements. It is the second out of five schools that the county will give appreciation to throughout the week.

The school stated, the reason behind the significant improvement of its students' achievements is the successful implementation of Professional Learning Community or PLC. Schools and districts are included in the PLC. Teachers and staffs work hand in hand finding the key to improve students learning systems.

“The staff at Cloverleaf has worked hard for three years to implement the PLC process and as a result, the school has continuously improved. Often for educators, there are few accolades and positive recognition. Becoming a Model PLC School affirms the hard work of the Cloverleaf staff and gives them much deserved recognition.” said Barge.

Three major ideas of PLC are focus on learning, build a collaborative culture, and create a results orientation.

They determine which school successfully implement the PLC based on strict criteria, including concepts, implementation of the concepts for at least three years, evidence, and data that shows improvement of students in learning during that period.

After they passed all the requirements, the school has to explain again how the culture looks like, how they practice and build. Then they have to submit the application to PLC Review Committee.

Barge said, this system began three years ago when Dr. Phillip Page, who served as a superintendent invited all the county's principals to a PLC Conference in Atlanta.

“Dr. Page didn't just see that we were trained, he provided an infrastructure to support PLC's with a new daily school schedule, additional personnel with instructional lead teachers and learning support specialists, and on-going, continuous training to support the implementation of the PLC process,” she added.

