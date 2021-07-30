The Georgia Archives Conservation Department to host workshop series

BenchAccounting/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - The Georgia Archives Conservation Department will hold the last two out of four workshops at the beginning of September and November. This workshop is a project collaboration with Conservator Jennifer Bullock.

Each workshop will last for three days, the first event on September 10 until 12, is titled the Introduction to the Care and Preventive Conservation of Paintings. The admission cost is $300 and it will begin from 9 a.m until 4 p.m.

The second workshop on November 5 until 7, is called the Archival Mounting for Flat Paper Objects and Photographs, admission cost for this event is $300 and it will begin from 9 a.m until 4 p.m.

These workshops are open for anyone who wants to learn new things, and especially for people who work in libraries, museums, galleries, or institutions in cultural heritage.

There will be levels on each workshop ranging from beginner to intermediate, you can choose which one suits you best and prior conservation experience is not needed.

This program is sponsored by NHPRC and FOGAH, registration fees will cover all materials, and the committee will provide snacks for the participants. Payment via credit cards is obliged to agree to a non-refundable 3% convenience fee.

If you change your mind and want to cancel your already purchased tickets, you have to cancel them two weeks before the event, and $35 from your price ticket goes to the cancellation fee.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented throughout the workshops, participants have to keep their distance from each other, wear masks, and keep their hands clean.

For more information, you can reach out to Sigourney Smuts at sigourney.smuts@usg.edu

