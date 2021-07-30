Atlanta City Council's Andre Dickens to hold Senior Safety Talks this August

SebastianHerrmann/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Councilmember from three at-large posts, Andre Dickens is hosting a Senior Safety Talks for Atlanta's senior community. The program was previously hosted on July 23 and 30. The next event will begin on August 4.

The program was hosted to give precautions to Atlanta's elderly because according to the police reports, the overall crime in the state is up to 10 percent this year.

“This effort was brought about by my deep concern for the safety of some of our most precious citizens,” Dickens said.

“Our seniors make up the fabric of Atlanta and its rich history and culture. Without their contribution, Atlanta would not be the thriving metropolis it is today.” he added.

Dickens uses this opportunity to talk and listen to the seniors about their urgent safety concerns and their problems. Event attendees will gain an opportunity to talk with the law enforcement from their own working zones to explain any crime that happened in their area.

Food and prizes will also be provided for the attendees during this event. All media who want to record the process are encouraged to attend.

The previous event was hosted at Trinity Towers, 2611 Springdale Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, and Tenth and Juniper, 150 10th Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

The next event will be located at Avalon, 2798 Peek Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

The Atlanta City Council is the policymaker for the City of Atlanta, they also operate and approve the capital city budget recommended by the mayor. The council constantly reviews revenues and expenditures for local government operations.

The majority of economic development for the city projects also fall under their consideration.

