South Cobb Library temporarily close due to a renovation project

AlfonsMorales/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Cobb County announced on their website that the South Cobb Regional Library will be closed temporarily due to a renovation project that will begin on Monday, August 2.

According to the initial plan, the closure will last for three months and will re-open on Monday, November 1.

The renovation for the library, located in Helen Poyer, Library Director

266 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA 30060, will include interior and exterior repairs.

Cobb County Property Management Department explained that they will repair the plumbing system and fix problems on the existing sewer line that caused several emergency repairs before.

They will also improve the public restrooms to make them more comfortable, by installing new flooring, tiles, build partitions, and other fixtures. On the exterior, they will restore the library's retention pond, make improvements to the landscape, and add LED fixtures to the parking lot lights.

Cobb County officials stated that the overall project aims to improve the appearance and function of the library as a public facility, to make it safer and more engaging for the community.

Library patrons who are scheduled to pick up materials in the library will have to pick up their reserved materials at the Sweetwater Valley Library in the Threadmill Complex located at 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100, Austell 30106.

Staff at the South Cobb library will be reassigned temporarily at other nearby libraries such as Powder Springs, Lewis A. Ray, and Vinings. They will return to work at South Cobb following the initial schedule of the renovation project.

For more information and updates about this project, you can visit www.cobbcounty.org/library, or call at (770) 528-2320 on customer service hours from Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.