Fulton County is hiring an Assistant Public Defender II

ATLANTA, GA — Fulton County is looking for an assistant public defender II. Their salary ranged around $70k - 104k per year. They will work in the state misdemeanor division.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Represents clients in court at various stages of cases

Investigates and prepares cases for hearings and trials

Maintains and upgrades knowledge in appropriate legal fields

Communicate with prosecuting attorneys, judges, client friends & family, the public, and others to coordinate work activities, provide legal counsel and interpretation, and others.

Processes require a variety of documentation associated with department/division operations, within designated timeframes, and per established procedures.

Other related duties.

Candidates must have a Juris Doctorate Degree and 3 years of experience as a practicing attorney. Candidates who do not meet the criteria but have the equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities for this position will be considered.

Candidates must be registered as a member of the State Bar of Georgia. And they must possess and maintain a valid GA driver’s license.

Candidates must demonstrate understanding and application of all county or departmental policies, practices, and procedures relevant to the position.

The position offers several benefits, including various health benefits including disabilities, life insurance, various leave including sick, parental court, emergency, and bereavement leave, and time off of 13 holidays per year. They are also eligible to purchase MARTA cards, retirement plans, deferred compensation plans, and many others.

The recruitment will close on August 28 at 11:59 p.m. US & Canada Eastern Time. Visit here to apply or acquire more information.

Fulton County is an equal opportunity employer.

