Forsyth County Happy Feet Dance Program

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA - Forsyth County Parks and Recreation announced open registration for the Happy Feet Dance program that will begin on August 2.

This program was made for young adults and youth with developmental disabilities. Each week, this program will have many dance classes, with repetition the choreography for most of the time develop the participant's technique and have fun.

By the end of the program, participants will discover so many ways to obtain coordination, sense of rhythm, socialization skills, improving their self-esteem, and muscle endurance.

Most dances in each class are already prepared and choreographed, but there will be some freestyle dancing sessions to encourage their individual expression. They will dance to popular songs and learn popular dance moves such as Cupid Shuffle and YMCA.

Each participant has to complete their personal information, or if there's any, seizure information prior to the program. This information is important for Therapeutic Recreation staff to ensure the program will run smoothly and safely. You can download the form by visiting http://parks.forsythco.com/Programs/Therapeutic-Recreation.

Participants can also bring a family member or a friend as their program buddy, especially those who are at risk, they have to attend with guardians to help them. Program buddies do not have to register themselves unless stated otherwise. All program buddies must be approved by the staff prior to the event.

This program will be located at Central Park Facility on 2300 Keith Bridge Road Cumming, GA 30040. The program will begin on August 2 and end on August 30, every Monday from 6:30 p.m until 7:15 p.m.

Participants age 8 and above can join, the admission cost is $60.00 for residents of Fulton County and $72.00 for non-residents. The minimum number of participants is seven people, and the maximum is 25 people.

