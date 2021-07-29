Atlanta Residents create a Petition Demanding More Neighbors

PatrickSchreiber/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA—Residents of Atlanta, and Atlanta’s Department of City Planning demand more neighbors and create a petition to the City Council. This attempt was made in order to welcome newcomers and growing families in the year to come.



Not stopping there, the residents also voiced their agreement on the City Council's effort of turning Atlanta into a greener environment and walk-centric neighborhood. The council plan on making the region have fewer cars and developing more houses, especially near the public transport.



According to the data, the residential population in Atlanta is at the peak of the charts. It surpassed 500,000 residents in 2019 and is still growing. In a few decades, the population is expected to double the number now.

To facilitate the people, in the future, residents are saying that Atlanta has to become an accessible city for everyone. The City needs an elaborate program consisting of a comprehensive plan of land use, sustainable development, and transportation systems city Council member Amir Farokhi proposed three suggestions to the council:



1. Building homes near transit



2. Allowing attached accessory dwelling units in a dense neighborhood



3. Removing complicated rules on residential parking requirements



Those three proposed ordinances are Farokhi's attempt to take a step closer to comprehensive changes.

Atlanta City Council President, Felicia Moore commented on the plan by saying



"Yes, More density is needed to accommodate the projected growth in the city. We need to discuss all options with everyone in how we best accomplish our goal."



Ernest Brown, the City's local member, organized a petition called "Neighbor for More", with the intention to make a difference and supporting Farokhi's proposal.



Brown and the other volunteers said that they are "envisioning a region that is as welcoming to new neighbors as it is respectful of legacy residents."



