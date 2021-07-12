'Personal Rebranding' webinar with Julie Chahboune

TheStandingDesk.com/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Association for Talent and Development Atlanta, partnering with Julie Chahboune, will discuss personal re-branding in a webinar via Zoom on the 13th of July 2021 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Personal “re-branding” is necessary any time one changes professional roles. How people perceive your visuals can positively or negatively affect public perception of you.

The concept of personal branding is reasonably straightforward — it is a strategic activity by which a reputation is built. In this event, Chahboune, an Executive Career Coach from Georgia State University who has been providing career counseling in various settings, from university career centers to non-profits, will explain how to utilize LinkedIn as a well-known platform in which you can show the world who you are as a professional.

Some of the recent projects that Chahboune has done as a career coach cover the development of onboarding materials, e-learning courses on job searching for international students and strategic networking workshops.

After the webinar, the participants should be able to ensure that their LinkedIn profile is consistent with their brand’s characteristics and story, utilize keywords consistent with their new branding efforts and increase their visibility brand on the professional social media.

As a regional, non-profit organization, Association for Talent and Development Atlanta aims to provide their members and people in the region with a forum for professional development opportunities to improve their work ethics and performance.

Registration is free for members of the Association for Talent Development Atlanta, $5 for participants with ATD Chapter Partnership, $15 for a non-member, $10 for students and $10 for The eLearning Designer’s Academy Partnership.

