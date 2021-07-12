Learn Glassblowing at Decatur Glassblowing

Jan Canty/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Founded by Nathan Nardi, Decatur Glassblowing is a hot shop and glass art gallery in Decatur, Georgia that also provides private glassblowing classes.

Nardi and his wife run this business to share their passion and knowledge of glass with the community. Their classes are designed for beginners with little or no glassblowing experience, so anyone can join this class.

Private classes are booked for one party in a work area with one instructor and the prices vary depending on the number of people and hours of the class. For those who want to learn glassblowing in their private classes, it should be noted that it is required to wear masks for anyone that is not vaccinated.

Their classes are also offered to students at least 10 years old and anyone under the age of 18 must have an adult present and a waiver signed by their legal guardian.

While in class, it should be noted to avoid wearing loose clothing, scarves, or jewelry and to use closed-toe shoes since Decatur Glassblowing is a high heat environment.

In these classes, you may choose to make blown or solid items. Solid items are glass arts such as flowers, starfish, and paperweight.

Blown items include ornaments, pumpkins, bowls, cups, and bud vases. These are allowed only for those who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Showing your completed vaccination card at check-in will be required.

You can bring home the items you’ve made in class after being cooled and checked over 48 hours, so you have to come back to pick them up within 60 days or arrange for shipping.

Check out their website for more information. You will also find some interesting photos of the items and classes ambience.

