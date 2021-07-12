Three used car dealers in Atlanta you may want to check out

Parker Gibbs/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Looking for a used car with a good deal? You may want to check these dealers near Atlanta.

1. EZ Afford Cars

EZ Afford Cars is located 7295 Roswell Road Sandy Springs, GA 30328 and open every Monday to Friday at 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Before going to their location, you might want to check their website first. You can search for a certain type of cars that available, including the condition, year and price range. You can also estimate your monthly car payments if you want to buy one with credit. But remember that this estimate does not include insurance, taxes, transfers or any additional prices.

“Great dealership. Owner is really nice and honest. Good deal, nice car. Also, they have a great mechanic on site that can do repairs which is a huge bonus. They can do brakes, oil change, battery, etc. Highly recommend.” - Jodi M. on Yelp.

2. Right Auto

Right Auto is located at 892 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta, GA 30060 and open every Monday – Saturday at 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This dealer got the ‘Top Rated Dealer’ title by Car Gurus in 2019 and 2020 and has a goal to give customer the best experience in buying a car by making a combination of quality and affordability. Just like EZ Afford Cars, you can also try to find out the available cars by going to their website. There are so many types you can choose, including convertibles and trucks.

“I had a great experience buying a Civic from Right Auto. The car ran better than other Civics in the area I had test-driven, it had a great price, and the staff stayed after closing time to finish the sale for me. I would definitely shop with them again.” - Josh J. on Yelp.

3. RBM of Atlanta

RBM of Atlanta is located at 7640 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30350 and open every Monday – Friday at 7.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday at 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

To provide customers an easier way to choose their good match, they also have a list of both new and used cars available on their website. The large inventory of RBM Atlanta will provide you with a wide selection of models, along with competitive pricing. Hopefully this will help you in making a confident decision.

All the professional staff members are also ready to answer your question and provide you what you need. Wherever you are in the Atlanta area, whether you’re driving from Sandy Springs, Roswell, Marietta or Smyrna, they are ready to serve you.

“Great dealership! The service experience is smooth and fast with lots of loaner (Mercedes) cars that are available. I have bought and serviced cars through Jim Ellis Porsche (twice), Mercedes of Buckhead and Ferrari of Atlanta, and none of the service experiences are as good as RBM. This is actually a major element of my decision to buy MB car after car after car. Dennis Phillips is a super nice service advisor and a veteran.” - Rich V. on Yelp.

