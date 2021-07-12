Adopting a pet from Atlanta Humane Society

Marliese Streefland/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — If you’re in Atlanta and looking for a pet shelter to adopt a cat or a dog, you may want to try going to Atlanta Humane Society.

During this pandemic, all the currently available cats and dogs in the Atlanta Humane Society will be listed on its website in real-time. Adopters must be 18 years old with a valid ID. You are also required to ask permission from your landlord if you lease or rent.

After finding a good match on the animal listing on the website, you can directly go to Atlanta Humane Society at either its West Midtown or Alpharetta location.

The West Midtown location opens for adoption every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. For the one located at Alpharetta, adoptions can be done every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

You can also adopt your match on the website by filling out a pre-adoption form at atlantahumane.org/adoption-application. After the application is received, the shelter will contact you by email within 48 to 72 hours to let you know that you’ve been placed in a queue for the animal or by phone to schedule a meet and greet.

You can use the meet and greet opportunity to ask any question you have and if you’re ready to adopt, you only have to finalize the adoption by paying the adoption fees and it will be processed virtually.

The adoption fees vary for each animal and those will be used to help to support the Atlanta Humane Society mission as well as the animals who are still waiting for new homes. You can find the adoption fees on the individual pages of the animal on the website.

If you have any question, you can also contact them through a call at 404.875.5331 or by email at mail@atlantahumane.org.

