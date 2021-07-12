Atlanta, GA

Big Escape Rooms, can you make it to get out?

Sophie-Ann McCulloch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnVxh_0au7c2qw00
Zachary Keimig/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Looking for something fun before saying goodbye to the summer break? You might want to challenge yourself to play escape games at Big Escape Rooms.

For those who don’t know, in escape games, players will have to find clues and crack codes to escape a themed room within 60 minutes.

During this pandemic, Big Escape Rooms have implemented several guidelines to ensure everyone's safety, including the games that will be played with you and your group of friends only.

There will be no strangers present during a maximum of two games at a time with only one Big Escape employee will be present to accompany you in your chosen room out of the four escape rooms available.

The Outbreak is the first room that you can pick. The difficulty of this room is very high with 6 clues and an escape rate of 19 percent. With a post-apocalyptic story as the background, your goal is to formulate an antidote by finding clues and solving all the puzzles while the time is running out and the infected are right behind you.

The Pharaoh has high difficulty, but less challenging than the Outbreak with 3 clues and an escape rate of 25%. In this room, you and your team have been called in to finish Dr. Jones' research regarding the biggest archaeological find in history. However, there is something off in the museum where Dr. Jones has disappeared and there’s also the Pharaoh Tao who was known for his merciless bloodthirst.

If you want a medium difficulty challenge, the Clown is your choice with 3 clues and an escape rate of 35 percent. In this one, you and your friends have been trapped in an abandoned circus by Boris, a crazed serial killer clown. Boris will give you a chance to escape if you can succeed at his twisted games.

For beginner, you can choose the Basketball room with 3 clues and an escape rate of 50%. This room was initially designed for the Atlanta Hawks and built out inside Philips Arena in Downtown Atlanta. Your team has been trapped inside the locker room and you have 45 minutes to find a hidden spare key and escape before the game time.

If you’re interested to try one of these escape rooms, you can check out the website and book now.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_50f97b2a2a99fd5813bae8770d4d050e.blob

Reporter. Writer. Mom.

Atlanta, GA
382 followers
Loading

More from Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw State launches Office of Intellectual Property Development

KENNESAW, GA — Kennesaw State University has launched its Office of Intellectual Property Development, a one-stop shop for university researchers who are looking to advance their discoveries.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

New Southern food festival will join Atlanta Food and Wine Fest

ATLANTA, GA - The Atlanta Food and Wine Fest will return on September 9 without its renowned culinary lessons conducted at the Loews Hotel in Midtown. After cancelling the annual three-day Southern food festival last spring because of the pandemic and then going virtual in the fall, this year's festival will have four days of dining activities and two days of sampling tents at Historic Fourth Ward Park.Read full story
Hall County, GA

Hall County School District New Quarantine Protocols

ATLANTA, GA - Hall County School District, or HCSD, announced on July 28 that they will continue to follow the quarantine protocols for the 2021-2022 school year. They will continue to monitor the situation of COVID-19 in their school district and will be always ready to enforce a more comprehensive regulations plan if needed.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Professor in the School of Psychology of Georgia Tech taught his students about stress and happiness

ATLANTA, GA — This summer, Eric Schumacher, Professor in the School of Psychology, held a course about stress and happiness. Students who joined the class were encouraged to involve in a discussion regarding how to overcome disappointment, have better study habits, and improve their general well-being.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Audubon holds Project Safe Flight Patrols Webinar on August 16

ATLANTA, GA - On the occasion of the fast-approaching fall migration, Georgia Audubon calls for a volunteer on their Project Safe Flight Patrols. To explain the details and purpose, the organization invites people to join their webinar on August 16, at 6:00 p.m.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Metropolitan State College Short Film Festival

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta Metropolitan State College will be holding the second edition of its annual "Bring Your Brilliance" short film festival from October 28 until 31. The college invites all Georgia residents to submit their short films to the festival and win the prize.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Heat Watch Volunteer Program

ATLANTA, GA—The Atlanta Heat Watch holds a huge collaboration with several counties and universities across Atlanta to map the spatial patterns of heat in the city during summer. Right now, they open a volunteer opportunity for those who want to participate in the one-day heat mapping project.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Public School requires students to follow the universal mask-wearing rules

ATLANTA, GA - To protect the health of students and staff, Atlanta Public Schools, or APS, released an announcement of the Universal Mask Wearing Protocol to be implemented in the 2021-2022 school year.Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County Chair dismissed speculation of a take over in the election process

ATLANTA, GA - Robb Pitts, Fulton County chair shared his frustration during a press conference on July 27. He was infuriated by speculation of people saying the Republicans will take over the county's election process, and he promised he will fight to prevent that from happening.Read full story
1 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw Mountain High Graduate Wins $30,000 scholarship

ATLANTA, GA - Kennesaw Mountain High School graduate Destiny Kluck earned a gold medal and $30,000 in scholarship after winning the national Distinguished Young Women of America Contest for 2021. She won after competing against young girls across the United States.Read full story
Georgia State

U.S. Attorney of Northern District of Georgia to prevent Paycheck Protection Program fraud

ATLANTA, GA — Kurt Erskine, Acting U.S. Attorney from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Northern District of Georgia, issued an update to combat fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

New Italian restaurant to open in Ponce City Market, Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - This winter, Tal Baum, the owner of Ponce City Market's Italian restaurant and market, Bellina Alimentari, will launch Atrium, a new full-service restaurant on the first floor of the central food hall, in the former Brezza Cucina spot.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Community Highlight: Everybody Wins! Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Reading is an important skill that must be possessed by everyone—that's why we learn how-to-read at an early age. Reading for children can improve their cognitive skills and help throughout the process of cognitive development, such as the ability to think and understanding.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top lobster roll restaurants around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - People who're looking for the best lobster roll in Atlanta have to at least visit some of the most recommended restaurants. Here are 5 restaurants with the best lobster roll menus.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 3 soul food restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Soul food is a traditional southern African American food that has been a favorite across the state. Soul food usually includes some southern deep-fried chicken or pork, green beans crispy slices of bacon mixed in, okra, different type of peas, and some homemade melted semi-burn macaroni and cheese. It is called soul food because these foods are consumed as comfort foods that will keep you well-fed.Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Why you should visit Atlanta History Center

ATLANTA, GA - There are plenty of ways to love your country—one of them is to learn their history. If you are an Atlanta resident and want to know more about your beloved city. The Atlanta Historical Center is the best place to visit. Established in 1962. They aim to preserve and study Atlanta History.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Dirk Standen will join Savannah College of Art and Design in fall 2021

ATLANTA, GA — Dirk Standen, a well-known fashion writer, will join Savannah College of Art and Design or SCAD, in fall 2021 as a professor of fashion marketing and management.Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Libraries's path to equality with Accessible library

ATLANTA, GA - A Georgia State University graduate, Miracle Wiley, once dropped out in her second year and gave up her dreams of becoming an elementary school teacher due to an accident where she lost her eyesight permanently.Read full story
Georgia State

Eileen Liu, a ISyE student who received 2020 Clark Scholars in Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA - Eileen Liu, a first-year student at the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering or ISyE, has received her 2020 Clark Scholars. A huge music fan throughout high school, Liu loved playing the violin and piano and came to engineering later.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 5 recommended sandwich places around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta has plenty of restaurants, marketplaces, and cafes in that serve delicious sandwiches of different varieties at any time of day. Atlanta Eaters shares a couple of recommended places that you should look into.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy