Big Escape Rooms, can you make it to get out?

ATLANTA, GA — Looking for something fun before saying goodbye to the summer break? You might want to challenge yourself to play escape games at Big Escape Rooms.

For those who don’t know, in escape games, players will have to find clues and crack codes to escape a themed room within 60 minutes.

During this pandemic, Big Escape Rooms have implemented several guidelines to ensure everyone's safety, including the games that will be played with you and your group of friends only.

There will be no strangers present during a maximum of two games at a time with only one Big Escape employee will be present to accompany you in your chosen room out of the four escape rooms available.

The Outbreak is the first room that you can pick. The difficulty of this room is very high with 6 clues and an escape rate of 19 percent. With a post-apocalyptic story as the background, your goal is to formulate an antidote by finding clues and solving all the puzzles while the time is running out and the infected are right behind you.

The Pharaoh has high difficulty, but less challenging than the Outbreak with 3 clues and an escape rate of 25%. In this room, you and your team have been called in to finish Dr. Jones' research regarding the biggest archaeological find in history. However, there is something off in the museum where Dr. Jones has disappeared and there’s also the Pharaoh Tao who was known for his merciless bloodthirst.

If you want a medium difficulty challenge, the Clown is your choice with 3 clues and an escape rate of 35 percent. In this one, you and your friends have been trapped in an abandoned circus by Boris, a crazed serial killer clown. Boris will give you a chance to escape if you can succeed at his twisted games.

For beginner, you can choose the Basketball room with 3 clues and an escape rate of 50%. This room was initially designed for the Atlanta Hawks and built out inside Philips Arena in Downtown Atlanta. Your team has been trapped inside the locker room and you have 45 minutes to find a hidden spare key and escape before the game time.

If you’re interested to try one of these escape rooms, you can check out the website and book now.

