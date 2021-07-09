Fulton County is hiring Accounting Associate Grade 13

Campaign Creators/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Fulton County is looking for an accounting associate grade 13. They will be responsible to perform a variety of accounting duties in the Sheriff department.

The position will be compensated with a salary ranging from around $39k - $59k. The recruitment will close on July 23 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

The position’s responsibilities include:

Performing various accounting duties, such as bookkeeping, data entry and general financial support functions. Reviewing and entering invoices, purchase orders, payment vouchers and similar records of transactions in an automated financial/accounting system; posts adjusting entries; creating batches by separating, calculating, and reconciling payments to be entered into billing system; and researching and verifiying customer/vendor information proper posting of transactions. Receiving, counting, verifying, batching, and recording cash receipts; preparing and posting deposits; researching discrepancies; and processing returned checks. Maintaining customer records and information Maintaining tax records adjustments by the bankruptcy court into a database so that amount can be deducted from the current bill. Verifiying modifies and reconciles account receivables from the courts; recording and refunding bonds. Providing customer service

Candidates must at least have an Associate Degree in accounting, business or public administration, or a related field. In addition to that, they will also need to have one year of accounting experience.

If the previous qualification can not be met, the candidates can instead acquire an equivalent combination of education, training and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities for this job.

Candidates must agree to go through and pass the following examination to be considered for the position:

Background investigation, Drug screening Polygraph Test Education and experience evaluation

To apply, go here.

Fulton County is an equal opportunity employer. The identity of candidates, such as race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, genetics, disability or sexual orientation, will not hinder any recruitment process.

