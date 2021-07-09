Atlanta, GA

WILD's first virtual safari site, Illuminarium Experiences, in Atlanta

Sophie-Ann McCulloch

redcharlie/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The first Illuminarium Experiences has finally opened in Atlanta, Georgia. It is an extravaganza safari experience with groundbreaking cinematic and interactive content, architectural and theatrical design, and venue operations by WILD, the global immersive entertainment company.

On the Atlanta BeltLine, a 26,000-square-foot virtual entertainment complex will highlight the wonder and majestic Africa's most exotic creatures in their natural habitats.

Illuminarium's immersive venues will bring audiences to Africa through cinematic footage shot in Kenya and Tanzania of South Africa by RadicalMedia. Thanks to the use of traditional motion picture production and virtual reality methods combined with interactive elements, it enables the experience of the actual world to bring visitors "within" the narrative. It will allow audiences to see, hear, feel, smell and even personally affect an experience. Illuminarium is basically a "virtual reality without the glasses" experience.

Following WILD, audiences will feel what it's like to walk on the surface of the Moon and Mars in SPACEWALK, an amazing trip through our Solar System.

Opening on the same day, The Illuminarium Café, a full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, and open to the public seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The restaurant will serve traditional African meals as well as salads, flatbreads, rice bowls, paninis and burgers, and will have both indoor and outdoor seating facing the BeltLine.

After dark, Illuminarium transforms into an amazing nightlife and hospitality experience created by Rockwell Group's LAB. Visitors can enjoy cocktails and curated snacks while being surrounded by seven magnificent, lush digital settings that change on a regular basis, ranging from a Tokyo city street to magical dreamscapes. The experience offers spectacular, real-time graphics that may never look the same way twice thanks to unique, advanced projection and audio technology.

Open Table accepts reservations for the Café and The Bar.

You can visit their website to know more about Illuminarium Experiences and get a ticket discount here.

