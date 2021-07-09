Clayton County Senior Center to be named after late Sonna Singleton Gregory

eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners has unanimously voted to rename the Northeast Senior Center in memory of the late Vice-Chairwoman and District 1 Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory. Gregory passed away on May 27, 2021.

The Northeast Senior Center, located at 3215 Avil Block Road in Ellenwood, GA 30273, is Clayton County's fourth Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax-funded senior center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Saturday, May 22, and Commissioner Gregory's last public appearance was on this occasion.

Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner said, "Commissioner Gregory worked so passionately for her community, especially the senior citizens, so it is only befitting to name the center in her honor."

He also said, "Her legacy will be honored through memories of her great work, dedication, and now in the renaming of this facility."

The center's amenities include an indoor lap pool, advanced fitness center, a multi-purpose room and a community room. There is a full-service kitchen as well as an outdoor area.

The Northeast Senior Center is accessible to everyone, with walkways all around it and a shaded drop-off area to keep members and visitors safe from the extremes. Residents also have access to a 21st-century media center, an aerobics area, clean and spacious locker rooms, baths and other facilities.

"There is not a gesture big enough to express our sincerest gratitude and appreciation for her service, but this renaming is just a small token," stated Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford.

The board will announce an official dedication ceremony at a later date.

You can access www.clayfonseniors.com to find out more about the senior center. For inquiries, call 770 347 0340.

