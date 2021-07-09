Jeffrey E. Turner elected Regional Homeland Security Policy Board chair

Tim Hüfner/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Clayton County Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner has been named chairman of the Senior Policy Group of the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative or UASI, which functions as the organization’s governing body.

The Department of Homeland Security funds the UASI grant program, which focuses on coordinating training, equipping and communications between the police, fire and emergency management directors of six jurisdictions in metro Atlanta in preparation for any foreign or domestic terrorist attack.

Turner has been a part of the Senior Policy Group since December 2013 and has served as Vice Chairman since October 2016.

“I’m humbled by the support shown in me by my colleagues on the Senior Policy Group and I am excited for the opportunity to lead our work in support of a secure, prepared, and resilient region,” commented Chairman Turner on his appointment.

The Senior Policy Group is made up of Atlanta’s top elected leaders as well as those from Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The Chairman of the Atlanta Regional Commission, MARTA’s General Manager, the Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security and the Special Agents in Charge of the US Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the Atlanta region are among the board members.

Doug Hooker, ARC Executive Director, said, “He has demonstrated strong leadership in both Clayton and at the regional level as a member of the ARC board, and also boasts expertise in law enforcement issues.”

The Atlanta UASI program is under the operational direction of the Atlanta Regional Commission.

