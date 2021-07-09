DCSD’s Communications Department wins three NSPRA awards

Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County School District’s Communications Department has become the winner of three National School Public Relations Association awards.

The department won the “Marketing Publication – Excellence Award” for its communications toolkit, the “Video Produced In-House – Excellence Award” for its “Wave Them Bows” COVID-19 music video, and the “Annual Report – Merit Award” for its work on Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris’ 100-Day Report.

NSPRA’s Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards acknowledge outstanding work in educational communications, including print and digital publications, video, audio, websites and social media.

The contest was open to all public, private, or districts schools, including special schools, such as vocational-technical institutes, regional or county education service agencies, education agencies, as well as private businesses serving as partners with those organizations.

There are three categories in the NSPRA National School Communication Awards. The three categories are Gold Medallion Awards, Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards and Golden Achievement Awards.

Aside from DeKalb County School District, several schools also won the Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards, including Community High School District 155, Crystal Lake, Ill. Cumberland County Schools, Fayetteville, N.C. Fort Worth (Texas) Independent School District. Lake Stevens (Wash.) School District. MSD of Lawrence Township and Indianapolis, Ind. Naperville (Ill.) Community USD 203.

The top award in each category was the Award of Excellence. Awards of Merit and Honorable Mentions are also given in every category.

The winner of the Award of Excellence gets a display plaque in August, while Merit award recipients and Honorable Mentions get certificates. The notification for all winners was given in late June.

NSPRA will request Award of Excellence winners to give a copy of their publication. The copy will be displayed at NSPRA’s 2021 National Seminar in New Orleans, La.

To find out more about the NSPRA National School Communication Awards, visit https://www.nspra.org/awards.

