National Park and Recreation Month in Gwinnett County

Alexei Maridashvili/Unsplash

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — July is National Park and Recreation Month, which means there will be plenty of exciting activities and events all around Gwinnett County.

“We believe parks and recreation play an important role in supporting our vibrant community,” Gwinnett Parks and Recreation Division Director Chris Minor said in a statement. “From connecting residents with inclusive and equitable services, promoting historic and nature conservation, providing athletic, aquatic, educational and recreational experiences and maintaining safe parks, we endeavor to help our community thrive.”

This year’s topic focuses on how parks and recreation benefit communities. Art events, family game night and an international fair will be among the free or low-cost activities offered by the county.

They’ll be presenting “Our Park and Recreation Story” through special events, social media contests and posts throughout the month. Residents may participate to get a chance to win their weekly prizes.

You can find the event schedule and prizes on this page.

You can also donate children’s books at any park or leisure area. Building Brains Anywhere G.R.E.A.T Little Minds Book Exchanges will benefit from their donation.

Gwinnett County’s award-winning parks and leisure activities provide a never-ending supply of exciting activities at any time of year. It has plenty for everyone, whether it’s a walk on the trail, a game of sports, a fitness lesson or a pottery class.

The parks of Gwinnett County feature beautiful sights of trees, lakes, meadows, streams and gently undulating hills. Numerous historic sites and museums are located inside the parks to help you learn about the county’s history. On any given day, the Community Recreation Centers provide a variety of programs and events for everyone from children to senior citizens.

Follow @GwinnettParksandRec on Facebook and Instagram for recent updates and weekly contests, and tell your story using the hashtag #OurParkAndRecStory.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.