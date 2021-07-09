DeKalb's Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs' StoryWalks installation at Mason Mill Park

Suhash Villuri/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The Mason Mill Park at 1346 McConnell Drive, Decatur, Georgia, 30033, is having two StoryWalks® and a story treasure hunt established by the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs.

This event is in partnership with DeKalb's Roads and Drainage Division and the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library.

Mason Mill Park is a fantastic location to begin for DeKalb County families searching for socially distanced, self-guided adventures. Two StoryWalks® will take place around the park, with picture books posted on signposts alongside popular walking routes, and a tale treasure hunt loaded with fun rhyming riddles.

Participants of all ages will benefit from these activities because they will be able to combine literacy skills with physical exercise as they walk to each reading station while taking in the beauty of the park.

Jennifer McLaurin, an environmental project coordinator, installed the first StoryWalk®, which featured author Joel Harper's book "All the Way to the Ocean". While the second StoryWalk® was installed by Amy Witcher, a DeKalb librarian, featuring author Meeg Pincus' book "Winged Wonders".

On a short, forest walk, the StoryWalk® will connect the library to the Mason Mill playground. Jonah McDonald of DeKalb Park Naturalis provides a nature fact or call to action in every station along the journey.

A unique story about treasure hunt, created by Witcher and McDonald, is the third self-guided activity. Visitors can enjoy a mile-long stroll around the park with an entertaining quest which is solving fourteen rhyming riddles based on Christie Matheson's book "Bird Watch".

If the supplies still last, visitors who complete the challenge will get a prize.

For more information or questions, you can contact Jonah McDonald, parks ranger, by email at dekalbnaturalist@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.