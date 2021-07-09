DeKalb County School Districts offers virtual learning

Chris Montgomery/Unsplash

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County School Districts or DCSD offers students a Virtual Learning option as all students will be scheduled for in-person instruction starting August 2, 2021.

The virtual learning options would mean that the students will not attend in-person instruction.

Previously, DCSD made a virtual learning survey for students' parents with a deadline of July 2.

In this virtual learning option, the students will study from virtual teachers using FLEX Academy, Georgia Virtual School or designated virtual teachers along the school district

The virtual learning will last for one semester, however, there will be a chance to change students' learning options to in-person learning for the second semester that will be opened in November 2021.

Middle and high school students may take courses using FLEX Academy, Georgia Virtual School or a designated FLEX teacher at their local schools or along the school district. In this virtual learning, students may be taught by teachers from other schools.

Meanwhile, elementary school students will take part in school-based virtual learning courses provided by designated teachers at their schools and along the school district.

However, the courses offered by virtual learning may be more limited than those available for students that attend school in-person.

Several courses that will not be offered including International Baccalaureate, Montessori, Dual Language Immersion, Scientific Tools and Techniques (STT), Advanced Studies, some Advanced Placement, some world language courses and some performance-based courses.

The students who choose virtual learning must fully engage in synchronous learning, which is live direct instruction led by a teacher. Also, engage in asynchronous learning which means online without real-time teacher-led instruction. The District will continue to monitor students' daily attendance.

For more detailed information about virtual learning, visit this link.

