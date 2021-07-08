The Atlanta Regional Commission gives a fund worth over $1 million for 3 nonprofit organizations

Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) has announced on June 3 that it has given an award worth over $1 million in state funding.

The funding went to three non-profit organizations and aimed to allow older adults with the greatest economic need to create important home modifications and repairs.

Those three nonprofits are Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels Atlanta and HouseProud Atlanta. They will give various services to qualified homeowners all over the Atlanta region who are aged 60 and over to allow them to stay in their homes as they grow older.

The service will include installing stairlifts and ramps to improve accessibility, adding grab bars in bathtubs, creating showers curbless, broadening doorways, as well as replacing deteriorated roofs.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for older adults who don’t have the financial resources to retrofit their homes and help them live more independently and age in place,” said Becky Kurtz, managing director of ARC’s Aging & Independence Services Group.

A survey from 2018 AARP found that three out of four adults aged 50 and older want to age in their homes as well as their communities, instead of move to institutional settings like nursing homes.

The funding with a $1.15 million total is provided by Home & Community Based Services. It is a state program that helps older individuals through services at home as well as in the community.

Meanwhile, the repairs and modifications will be carried out by contractors that have already been checked by those three non-profits.

“We’re very excited about expanding our partnership with ARC. This was a great experience for us. Most importantly, this work has positively impacted the lives of 46 seniors in this community,” said Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, CEO of Meals on Wheels Atlanta.

In this funding, the non-profit was spending up to $8,000 per client, most of which were used for replacing roofs and retrofitting bathrooms.

