Douglasville allows all workers to return to office since last month

Israel Andrade/Unsplash

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — The Board of Commissioners of Douglas County announced that all workers may return to the office. They also allow the re-opening of the courthouse and all administrative buildings to the public. The return to office plan came into effect last month, on Monday, June 14.

This is a plan made by the County Administrator that was approved on Tuesday, June 8, at a commission meeting. The plan was voted 5-0 clean by the Board. They have approved the detailed and thorough return to work report by County Administrator Sharon D. Subadan.

“The Douglas County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will be re-opening the courthouse and all administrative buildings to the public effective Tuesday, July 6, 2021,” revealed Subadan.

“The strict guidelines put in place was used in conjunction with the CDC rules for safety and sanitation and I’m convinced we will do all we can to protect our employees and citizens for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Subadan sent a letter of memorandum to a few parties as the plan was implemented. She sent them to the county employees, Superior Court Judges, State Court Judges, Juvenile Court Judges, Magistrate Court Judges, Probate Court Judge, Constitutional Officers, District Attorney and the Public Defender of the Douglas County Courthouse.

The letter states the details of the re-opening plan. It includes specific safety guidelines, such as the wearing of face coverings if not yet vaccinated and the temperature check process.

For more information, email Director of Communications and Community Relations Rick Martin at rickmartin@co.douglas.ga.us.

The 2021 Douglas County Return To Work Guidelines can be found here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.