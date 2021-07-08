Feedback needed on how to spend the COVID-19 Relieve fund given by ARPA

Vladimir Solomyani/Unsplash

CLAYTON, GA — Clayton County announced back in May 2021, that they would receive assisted funds from The American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA of 2021. It will be used to fight the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the County. The amount received will be $66 million.

The vast sum of money will be used specifically to improve the quality of life for Clayton County residents and businesses, to provide for immediate recovery needs, and to create a long-term investment for the county’s future.

The county is asking for feedback to spend the fund effectively. Especially on which sectors need to be prioritized and where will it make a significant impact.

They are asking for feedback from the residents, businesses and community organizations through surveys. The people’s input is essential in the decision-making process on how the funds will be used.

“Through residents’ input on the survey, we hope that we can align allowable categories of the funds with the recommended priorities that our residents provided,” said Clayton County.

Unfortunately, the Public Information and Comment Session have already passed. They hold an in-person and virtual meeting about Clayton County’s ARPA just yesterday on July 7 at Jonesboro.

Fortunately, the survey is still available right now. To take the survey, go here.

ARPA stated that the funding must be used by December 31, 2024. The funding can be used to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts on residents and businesses, compensate for revenue reductions due to COVID-19, or support infrastructure projects related to water, sewer or broadband.

To ask questions, go here https://tinyurl.com/CCARPAQuestions.

