John Bayalis appointed to serve on Fulton County’s newly formed Technology & Energy Enhancement Authority

ATLANTA, GA — John Bayalis, Intergovernmental Affairs Manager, has been chosen by Atlanta Regional Commission or ARC to serve on Fulton County’s recently formed Technology & Energy Enhancement Authority or TEA.

The underdevelopment of technological resources and energy burdens have the potentials to cause poverty, which can be seen for example by a higher number of unemployment rates and a lower number of school rates. Therefore, according to Georgia House Bill 762, the Technology & Energy Enhancement Authority is responsible for mitigating this problem by identifying, targeting and alleviating anything that specifically may cause challenges in technology & energy-related field.

“ARC welcomes the opportunity to take on challenges like those that serve as the foundation for creating the TEA,” said Bayalis on the ribbon cutting celebration of TEA on June 23.

Furthermore, he also said that he will try his best to help the region by bringing ARC’s philosophy while working on his role on TEA’s Board. He also will use the power of data to make the decision-making in line with the purpose of creating better lives for those most in need.

The Fulton TEA itself has and is governed by seven members board that will serve for four-year terms as selected by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, MARTA, the Atlanta Regional Commission and other agencies that serve Fulton County.

Other than Bayalis, the other board members are ARTA Deputy General Manager of Operations, Collie Greenwood, Associated Director, Economic Development Merry Hunter Caudle of Georgia Tech, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, Board Chairman Michel “Marty” Turpeau, Development Authority of Fulton County, and The Ray Executive Director Allie Kelly.

