Atlanta Regional Commissions Excellence Awards

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta Regional Commissions, recognize and support the development projects in metro Atlanta with Regional Excellence Awards. The applications for this year’s awards are due August 3, 2021. The committee will decide the winners of each category at this year’s State of Region event on November 16, 2021.

The award changed its name from Development of Excellence Awards this year. Atlanta Regional Commission wishes the new name to reflect the broad scope of exceptional planning and development work that this award acknowledges.

Here are the last year’s winners of the award:

1. Visionary Planning

The North Point Placemaking Plan won this category. They transform a six-hundred-acre area between Big Creek Greenway and GA-400 into a pedestrian-friendly and multifunction district.

2. Innovative Development

The Adamsville Place Development successfully fulfills south Fulton County’s needs by providing 300 affordable housing units, a charter school, and a health center connected by an onsite MARTA bus stop.

3. Great Place

Powder Springs LCI Implementation: Town Green and Historic Building Renovations utilized an LCI implementation grant to revamp and more than double its Town Green. The project also includes the reestablishment of three nearby buildings for retail and a new restaurant.

4. Livable Center

Decatur East transforms the parking lot at the Avondale MARTA station into a busy mixed-use, Transit-Oriented Development with an affordable housing component.

5. Honorable Mention

The Park at Highway 29 Ballfields is a plan to develop an urban park project that would spark revitalization in Union City. The project included the renovation of an athletic field, extensive landscaping, revitalizing parks that led to the construction of a community center, resulting in a safe place for kids to play and residents to socialize.

