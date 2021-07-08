About Clayton County Youth Cycling Camp

Danny Nee/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department collaborates with Clayton County Cycling Club to present a youth cycling camp for middle school students in the community. The program will be held on July 31 and November 13, from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.

Clayton County Cycling Club is a non-profit organization whose primary goal is to improve the perception of their community and inspire Clayton County human services organizations. They aim to introduce fun, safe, and mutually beneficial cycling opportunities and endorse healthy lifestyles.

The program is recreational and intended to teach young people cycling safety, encourage fun and promote physical fitness. This program will also teach kids about bicycle fundamentals, team riding etiquette, equipment maintenance, a bike rodeo, life skills discussions, and a guided group ride.

The Youth Cycling Camp is free of charge for everyone who wants to join, but pre-registration is required to participate. All participants can bring their own bikes and helmet.

Participants who want to join the fun but don't own a bike are encouraged to register as soon as possible — the first ten people will receive free bikes, provided by The Clayton County Cycling Club sponsors.

This program offers free quarterly cycling camps and monthly training sessions and will take place at Clayton County International Park, in the Lake Spivey Recreation Center parking lot.

Safety is a priority in this program, so Clayton County Parks & Recreation will ensure that all precautions are taken for the safety of everyone. COVID protocols will also strictly enforced. The committee will check the participants' temperature before the event begins, and they are expected to wear facemasks when not actively engaged in program activities.

