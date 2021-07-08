Join Green Reads Book Club discussion on Georgia’s natural environment

Pexels

ATLANTA, GA — The Green Reads Book Club is a platform for people to discuss books on the natural environment with the staff of the Georgia Conservancy. The sessions will specifically discuss the protection and conservation of Georgia’s natural resources.

The core discussion will revolve around land conservation & protection, sustainable growth, stewardship and other environmentally focused subjects. During the discussions, participants are encouraged to exchange new ideas, informing each other, expand minds, and share their love of literature.

The club holds virtual discussions every third Wednesday of every month from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Their next meeting will be in two weeks, on July 21. To participate, email Liza Mueller at greenreadsbookclub@yahoo.com.

This month, they will primarily discuss the book “Young Men and Fire” by Norman Maclean. The book talks about the events of August 5, 1949. Where the US Forest Service’s elite airborne firefighters jumped into a forest fire in Montana. Sadly, most of them turned out to be either dead or mortally wounded two hours later. Haunted with the tragedy, Maclean wrote them down as “Young Men and Fire”. His writing won the National Book Critics Circle Award.

The organizer also invited Georgia Conservancy Natural Resource Director Charles McMillan to join the month’s discussion. He will speak about the conservation and forestry health and management best practices in Georgia and his experience with prescribed burns.

The book “Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy” by Alastair Gee & Dani Anguiano is also discussed. Participants can either read the book or watch documentaries related to the event.

Documentaries related to “Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy” include “Rebuilding Paradise” by National Geographic Documentary Films and “Fire in Paradise” by Netflix. There is also another documentary with the same title, “Fire in Paradise”, by FRONTLINE PBS.

