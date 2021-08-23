Four things to do in Houston, TX this week

A drone shot of Houston, TX Nick Cadena/ Nick Cade Productions

Houston is always filled with fun days throughout the summer from start to finish. This week has a plethora of events and nightlife for all ages to enjoy.

As things have opened up in the last year, more locations are allowing in-person events compared to last year when everything went virtual. Each event listed is the perfect way to end the summer as well as starting the transition into fall. Within this list is a fun event or experience for each age group from children and families to 21 and up. Here are four things to do with families, friends and even your significant other in the Houston Area

Go to an Astros Game

The Houston Astros will be facing off against the Kansas City Royals this week. The teams will be playing in a three-game series at Minute Maid Park. Wear your favorite orange, white or blue and support the Houston Astros. Minute Maid Park has a variety of food options from your average concession stand food to Pluckers Wing Bar, Shake Shack and delicious Barbeque options. Show your spirit and support the Houston Astros!

Houston Restaurant Week

Houston’s Annual Restaurant week has started and it lasts up until labor day. All restaurants included in the event will donate their proceeds to the Houston Food Bank. The experience features restaurants all around the Houston area, whether you’re eating in Spring or in Galveston the event includes every part of Houston. The Houston Restaurant Week includes special pricing for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. The menus are incorporate specialty foods at the restaurants as well as good deals on meals that include everything from the appetizer to the dessert. If you’re looking for some delicious food, try out some restaurants during Restaurant Week!

Visit the Railway Heights Market

The Railway Heights Market is like the gift that keeps on giving. It combines a farmers market, with a food court, a beer garden and shopping into one whole experience. Starting off with the food court, the Market includes several different options for anyone looking to try something new while also sticking to what you know. The farmers market isn’t like a traditional grocery store, but it includes fresh produce and food in bulk. The farmers market is featured every Saturday and Sunday and it incorporates local farmers in the area. In addition to food and produce, they also provide shops and art for customers to buy. The shops feature local vendors showcase artwork, jewelry and so much more! The Railway Heights Market is located at 8200 Washington Ave in Houston, TX.

The City of Houston Nick Cadena/ Nick Cade Productions

The Palace Social

Are you looking for a fun or new experience for your family and friends? If so, then The Palace Social has you covered. The Palace Social has entertainment for all ages, including bowling lanes, an arcade, delicious food and virtual reality. The entertainment spot is the new and improved, Palace Bowling Lanes that was originally just a bowling alley. Now the Palace Social has taken entertainment to a new level. It still has the retro bowling feel while staying up to date with modern entertainment like the Virtual Reality gaming system that allows you to play in a virtual world. The establishment also incorporates the food lovers with its shareable meals like Nachos, shrimp cocktails, chips and queso and so much more. For main dishes, they also have items ranging from salads, to pizzas and even Wagyu Steak. If you’re looking for a fun date night, girl’s night or even a night out with your family, then head over to the Palace Social.

Each event and establishment included in this list is family-friendly and suited for any age group. Check out these experiences this week or weekend for your next fun daytime or nighttime event!

