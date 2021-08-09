The Rustic Houston, TX The Rustic/ The Rustic

Are you in need of a new bar scene to spruce up your experience with friends? You’ve come to the right place.

I will be covering three unique bars in the Houston area with different looks experiences included in each business. Each bar I have included comes from a different part of Houston, the bars contain World of Beer, The Rustic and Unicorn Disco. World of Beer is located in Cypress, TX and is built within the TowneLake boardwalk. Unicorn Disco and The Rustic are located in downtown Houston, Unicorn disco is closer to the Midtown area and borders the downtown area.

World of Beer

First on the list for the local and unique bars is World of Beer. World of Beer is a concoction of a sports bar vibe meets local pub. The establishment contains various beers on tap as well as signature cocktails. World of Beer also sells food products like german pretzels, flatbreads, burgers, tacos and so much more. In addition to food and drinks, the bar provides an outdoor and indoor seating area allowing customers to look over the lake behind the establishment or to watch local sports games on various flat screens inside the business. World of Beer also has a family appeal being so close to the Townlake community, allowing families from the neighborhood to dock their boats right along the bar’s outside area.

2. The Rustic

The Rustic is located in downtown Houston near the George R. Brown Convention center. The bar creates a fun experience for all of its customers with live music and good drinks as well as an outside bar. When arriving at the establishment you are greeted by a casual and relaxed ambiance with spacious seating throughout the entire bar. Live music occurs at the end of the bar from new bands each weekend. Food at the establishment varies from queso, deviled eggs, burgers, salads, hot chicken sandwiches and more American bites. The outdoor area of The Rustic features outdoor seating for big or small groups and a view of the stage where the live music occurs.

3. Unicorn Disco

Unicron Disco is a fun cocktail bar located in downtown Houston with a retro vibe throughout the two-story establishment. The two-story building includes an indoor bar, bowling alley and rooftop patio. Within the bar are light-filled entryways, pops of color and fun light-up signs with funny sayings. When you enter the front of the bar you are met with a design that portrays a retro-type diner to order drinks. A fun part of this bar is its cigarette vending machine which helped contribute to the retro vibe the bar is trying to give off. Adding onto the nostalgic feel, the main bar on the first floor has different pieces of art, old memorabilia and even old box tv’s throughout the bar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP0uD6anlx6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Each bar has something different for any crowd looking to have a good time in the Houston area. If you’re in Houston and are looking for a fun scene for a night out on the town with friends stop by these bars!

